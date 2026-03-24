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Joey Wentz Injury: Lands on 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Atlanta placed Wentz on the 60-day injured list Tuesday with a right ACL tear.

The transaction clears a 40-man roster spot for waiver claim Osvaldo Bido. Wentz will miss the entire 2026 campaign following ACL surgery earlier this month.

Joey Wentz
Atlanta Braves
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