Joey Wentz headshot

Joey Wentz Injury: Out for season with torn ACL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 1:46pm

Wentz will be sidelined for the entire 2026 season after being diagnosed Monday with a torn right ACL, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Wentz was injured on a collision near first base during Grapefruit League play Sunday versus the Rays, and an MRI has revealed bad news. It's yet another blow to the rotation depth for an Atlanta club that's already lost Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) and Hurston Waldrep (elbow) to surgeries this spring.

Joey Wentz
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
