Joey Wentz News: Getting start Saturday

Wentz is listed as Atlanta's probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Yankees at Truist Park.

After Atlanta claimed him off waivers from the Twins on July 11, Wentz was put to work one day later in long relief. He delivered an excellent outing in his Atlanta debut, tossing three no-hit innings while striking out six and issuing one walk in a 7-6 win over St. Louis. On the heels of that stellar performance, Wentz is set to open the second half as a member of the rotation, though he isn't stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload and could be at risk of moving to the bullpen if he struggles in a tough matchup with the Yankees. Should Wentz's stay in the rotation prove to be temporary, Atlanta has prospects Nathan Wiles and Hurston Waldrep on hand at Triple-A Gwinnett as potential candidates to replace him.