Joey Wentz News: In mix for fifth starter spot

Wentz could begin the season as Atlanta's No. 5 starter with Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) on the 60-day IL, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta's pitching depth will be tested right out of the gate, with Wentz, Bryce Elder and prospect Hurston Waldrep viewed as the top candidates to fill in for Schwellenbach. Wentz looked very good in his first month with the team last season after being claimed off waivers from the Twins in July, but by the end of the campaign the southpaw had a 4.92 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 64:23 K:BB through 64.0 innings for Atlanta. However, Wentz and Elder are both out of minor-league options, giving them a leg up on Waldrep for a spot on the 26-man roster -- either as the fifth starter or as a long man in the bullpen.