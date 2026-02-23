Joey Wentz headshot

Joey Wentz News: Likely to begin season in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Wentz appears likely to get a start or two early in the season with Atlanta playing 13 consecutive days to begin its schedule, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Wentz is battling Bryce Elder for the fifth starter role, but that competition will probably extend into the regular season with the team having to give serious thought to deploying a six-man rotation for the first couple weeks. Wentz produced a 4.92 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 64:23 K:BB in 64 innings over 14 appearances (13 starts) for Atlanta in 2025.

Joey Wentz
Atlanta Braves
