Joey Wentz News: Three scoreless frames Monday
Wentz struck out three and walked two over three scoreless, no-hit innings of relief in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
Bryce Elder began the game with three scoreless innings, and Wentz picked up right where he left off when he took the mound for the fourth. The two pitchers are nominally battling for Atlanta's fifth starter job, but a busy early-season schedule will likely mean the competition extends past Opening Day as the team runs with a six-man rotation for the first couple weeks. Through two spring appearances, Wentz has given up just one run and one hit with a 6:4 K:BB over five innings.
