Joey Wiemer Injury: Listed day-to-day
Wiemer is being considered day-to-day after suffering a bruised hand during Monday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Wiemer wasn't removed from the game as a result of the injury, but he was sent for X-rays afterward, which came back negative. The team will presumably re-evaluate him Tuesday morning to determine his availability for the second game of the series.
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