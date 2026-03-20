Joey Wiemer headshot

Joey Wiemer News: Appears to have won roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Wiemer seems ticketed for a spot on the Nationals' 26-man roster after Robert Hassell was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

The decision to send down Hassell may have been matchup-based, as he hits left-handed and doesn't offer a platoon partner for Daylen Lile. Wiemer swings from the right side and has experience playing all three outfield spots, making him a better fit as a bench option. The 27-year-old hasn't stood out in camp, however, batting .152 (5-for-33) with a 4:10 BB:K. Wiemer has flashed a bit of power and speed during his big-league career, but his contact issues and 29.7 percent strikeout rate have put a firm cap on his fantasy production.

Joey Wiemer
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Wiemer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Wiemer See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
25 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
101 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
181 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
188 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
195 days ago