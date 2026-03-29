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Joey Wiemer News: Homers again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Wiemer went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a triple, a walk and an additional RBI in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.

It was the first career triple for Wiemer, who's off to an impressive start with his new club. The 27-year-old has gone a perfect 6-for-6 with a pair of long balls in two appearances for the Nationals so far. Jacob Young's standout defense may be enough to keep him in the top spot in center field, but Wiemer is capable of playing the entire outfield and is pushing for more at-bats in the early going.

Joey Wiemer
Washington Nationals
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