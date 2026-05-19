Joey Wiemer News: Sent to Triple-A
Wiemer (hand) was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
Wiemer suffered a hand bruise during Monday's contest against the Mets and was sent for X-rays, though his move to the minors rather than the injured list indicates it isn't a serious concern. The 27-year-old has been a surprisingly productive bat for Washington this year with a .300/.410/.529 slash line in 83 plate appearances, but he's primarily filled a part-time role and will now head to Triple-A in favor of Dylan Crews.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Wiemer See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Wiemer See More