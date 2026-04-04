Joey Wiemer News: Sitting again Saturday
Wiemer isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Despite opening the season white-hot at the plate, Wiemer will retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game while Daylen Lile, Jacob Young and James Wood start across the outfield for Washington.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Wiemer See More
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets3 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East41 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Wiemer See More