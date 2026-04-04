Joey Wiemer headshot

Joey Wiemer News: Sitting again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Wiemer isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Despite opening the season white-hot at the plate, Wiemer will retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game while Daylen Lile, Jacob Young and James Wood start across the outfield for Washington.

Joey Wiemer
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Wiemer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Wiemer See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
14 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
41 days ago