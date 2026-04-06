Joey Wiemer News: Sitting against another RHP
Wiemer is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
On the bench for the third time in four matchups versus a righty starter (Andre Pallante), the right-handed-hitting Wiemer appears as though he'll have to settle for a more of a part-time role against right-handed pitching. Wiemer is still maintaining a sizzling .476/.577/.857 slash line over 26 plate appearances on the season, but he's been much more effective against lefties (2.092 OPS) than righties (.825 OPS).
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