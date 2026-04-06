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Joey Wiemer News: Sitting against another RHP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Wiemer is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

On the bench for the third time in four matchups versus a righty starter (Andre Pallante), the right-handed-hitting Wiemer appears as though he'll have to settle for a more of a part-time role against right-handed pitching. Wiemer is still maintaining a sizzling .476/.577/.857 slash line over 26 plate appearances on the season, but he's been much more effective against lefties (2.092 OPS) than righties (.825 OPS).

Joey Wiemer
Washington Nationals
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