Joey Wiemer News: Three hits, homer in Nats debut
Wiemer went 3-for-3 with a home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Cubs.
After claiming one of the Nats' final roster spots out of spring training, Wiemer was responsible for Washington's first run of the season with a solo homer off Matthew Boyd in the second inning Thursday. The 27-year-old Wiemer appeared in 27 games with the Marlins in 2025, batting .236 with three homers and a .715 OPS across 61 plate appearances. While Wiemer's 2026 debut was certainly encouraging, he'll likely be limited to starts against left-handers to open the year while platooning with Daylen Lile.
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