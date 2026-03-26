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Joey Wiemer News: Three hits, homer in Nats debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Wiemer went 3-for-3 with a home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Cubs.

After claiming one of the Nats' final roster spots out of spring training, Wiemer was responsible for Washington's first run of the season with a solo homer off Matthew Boyd in the second inning Thursday. The 27-year-old Wiemer appeared in 27 games with the Marlins in 2025, batting .236 with three homers and a .715 OPS across 61 plate appearances. While Wiemer's 2026 debut was certainly encouraging, he'll likely be limited to starts against left-handers to open the year while platooning with Daylen Lile.

Joey Wiemer
Washington Nationals
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