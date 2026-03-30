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Joey Wiemer News: Ties MLB record

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Wiemer went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored and tied an MLB record for most consecutive plate appearances reaching base to start a season in Monday's 13-2 win over the Phillies.

With two singles to start Monday's game, Wiemer officially matched the mark of 10 consecutive plate appearances reaching base to start a season set by Carlos Delgado in 2002. The streak stopped at 10 after he grounded out in the fifth inning. Regardless, the first three games of Wiemer's Nationals tenure couldn't have started much better as he's slashing .800/.846/1.600 with two home runs and eight RBI.

Joey Wiemer
Washington Nationals
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