Johan Oviedo Injury: Completes bullpen session

Oviedo (elbow) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Oviedo was sidelined for the entire 2024 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery Dec. 6, 2023, but he was regularly doing long toss off flat ground in September and has now reached another checkpoint in the recovery process by throwing off a mound. According to MLB.com, Oviedo is being viewed as a "full go" for spring training, but because he's returning from a major injury, the Pirates could bring him along more slowly than their other rotation candidates. The right-hander could built up his pitch count in simulated games on the backfields of camp before he makes his Grapefruit League debut.