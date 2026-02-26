Johan Oviedo Injury: Dealing with illness
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Oviedo was sent home early Thursday with an illness, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Oviedo made his spring debt Wednesday against the Twins but was wild in the outing, allowing one hit and three walks across 1.2 innings. He also hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Cora said Oviedo was under the weather for that start, which should help explain some of the command issues. Consider the right-hander day-to-day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johan Oviedo See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East9 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams16 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues29 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions50 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker79 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johan Oviedo See More