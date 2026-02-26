Johan Oviedo headshot

Johan Oviedo Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Oviedo was sent home early Thursday with an illness, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Oviedo made his spring debt Wednesday against the Twins but was wild in the outing, allowing one hit and three walks across 1.2 innings. He also hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Cora said Oviedo was under the weather for that start, which should help explain some of the command issues. Consider the right-hander day-to-day.

Johan Oviedo
Boston Red Sox
