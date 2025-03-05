Johan Oviedo Injury: Getting re-evaluated in four weeks

Oviedo (lat/elbow) is scheduled to meet with his surgeon, Dr. Keith Meister, in approximately four weeks before a determination is made regarding whether the pitcher will be ready to resume throwing, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Dr. Meister performed Tommy John surgery on Oviedo's right elbow in December 2023, and the 27-year-old had seemingly avoided any snags in his recovery until he suffered a right lat strain while throwing a live batting practice session last week. The lat strain seems to be greater concern for Oviedo than the integrity of his surgically repaired elbow, but he and the Pirates will nonetheless collaborate with Dr. Meister in late March or early April to decide on the right-hander's next steps. Since the Pirates placed Oviedo on the 60-day injured list last week, he won't be eligible for activation until late May, though he'll be able to start a minor-league rehab assignment before then if he's healthy enough to do so.