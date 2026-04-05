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Johan Oviedo Injury: Getting second opinion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 1:56pm

Oviedo will seek a second opinion on his elbow this week after an initial MRI was inconclusive, MLB.com reports.

Ovideo was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday after he displayed diminished velocity during a relief appearance last Monday, when he allowed four runs, six hits, two home runs and a walk over 3.2 innings. The right-hander will meet with Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday, who performed Tommy John surgery on Oviedo in late 2023.

Johan Oviedo
Boston Red Sox
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