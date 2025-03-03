Johan Oviedo Injury: Goes on 60-day IL with lat strain

The Pirates placed Oviedo (elbow) on the 60-day injured list due to a right lat strain.

Oviedo missed the entire 2024 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but he appeared to be progressing smoothly in his recovery this spring before he suffered the lat strain during his most recent live batting practice session, manager Derek Shelton told Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The lat strain prompted the Pirates to send Oviedo to the 60-day IL, which makes him ineligible for activation until late May. Oviedo's removal from the 40-man roster frees a spot for waiver pickup Justin Lawrence.