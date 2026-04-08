Johan Oviedo Injury: Shut down with flexor strain

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Oviedo will be shut down for six week after being diagnosed with a right flexor strain, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Cora is optimistic Oviedo can avoid surgery, but the Red Sox will have to wait and see if the injury heals with extended rest. Oviedo will need plenty of time to get ramped back up after the six-week shutdown period, so he'll be in line for an extended absence, even if all goes well during the recovery process. The righty is already on the 15-day injured list and is a candidate to shift to the 60-day IL if/when Boston needs to free up a spot on its 40-man roster.