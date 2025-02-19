Johan Oviedo Injury: Throwing live bullpens

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Oviedo (elbow) is in the "live bullpen" phase of his throwing program and has been cleared to make use of his full repertoire, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Oviedo underwent Tommy John surgery in December 2023 and missed the entire 2024 season, but he should be ready to resume pitching for the Pirates early in the 2025 campaign. Since he hasn't yet been cleared to face hitters at this stage of spring training, however, Oviedo doesn't look like he'll be a candidate to appear in any of the Pirates' initial Grapefruit League games, and a brief stint on the injured list to open the season could be in the forecast. During his last healthy season in 2023, Oviedo started 32 games and turned in a 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 158:83 K:BB in 177.2 innings.