Johan Oviedo headshot

Johan Oviedo News: Another strong outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 10:52am

Oviedo allowed two hits and struck out four over 3.1 scoreless innings in Saturday's spring start against the Rays.

After a wild, rocky start to the Grapefruit League, Oviedo has impressed in two subsequent outings and is the frontrunner for the final rotation spot. That first spring appearance, when the right-hander walked three and hit a batter, was followed by 6.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and zero walks.

Johan Oviedo
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
