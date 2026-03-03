Johan Oviedo headshot

Johan Oviedo News: Efficient, much improved

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Oviedo allowed two hits while striking out four over three scoreless innings in Monday's spring start against the Blue Jays.

As erratic as Oviedo was in his Cactus League debut last Wednesday, the right-hander was controlled Monday. He breezed through three frames on just 31 pitches (25 strikes). Oviedo has set himself up as the leading candidate for Boston's final rotation spot. His next outing is scheduled for March 7.

Johan Oviedo
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
