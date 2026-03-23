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Johan Oviedo News: Expected to make Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Oviedo is expected to open the 2026 season in the major leagues, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Oviedo and Connelly Early competed for the fifth rotation spot during camp, but it now looks as though Boston will name both pitchers to the Opening Day roster. Cotillo notes this may be due to the fact that Ranger Suarez and Brayan Bello aren't as stretched out as much as the club would like, so Oviedo and Early could be relied on to eat up innings in the early stages of the season. This is a creative approach by the Red Sox, so it's not yet clear whether it'll be Oviedo or Early who gets the first crack at starting, or if the duo could each draw opportunities to prove they belong in the rotation.

Johan Oviedo
Boston Red Sox
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