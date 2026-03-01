Johan Oviedo headshot

Johan Oviedo News: Recovered from illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Oviedo (illness) is scheduled to start Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The right-hander was sent home from camp Thursday due to an illness, but he's ready to make his second start of spring training Monday. Oviedo allowed a run on three walks and a hit over 1.2 frames during his spring debut last week.

Johan Oviedo
Boston Red Sox
