Johan Oviedo headshot

Johan Oviedo News: Wild in spring opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 6:14am

Oviedo allowed one hit and three walks while striking out one over 1.2 innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Twins. He also hit a batter and threw a wild pitch.

It was a rough Grapefruit League debut for the right-hander, who has battled control issues throughout his career. He hit the first batter faced and wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. While Oviedo threw first-pitch strikes to eight of the nine batters faced, just 15 of his 33 pitches were in the zone. Red Sox manager Alex Cora summed up the performance to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "Erratic. But good stuff. We have work to do. But it's good for him to get his innings in and move on," the skipper said. Despite the wildness, Oviedo remains in the mix for the fifth spot in the rotation and has the inside track, according to sources, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Johan Oviedo
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johan Oviedo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johan Oviedo See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
9 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
16 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
29 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
50 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
79 days ago