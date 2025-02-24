Johan Rojas Injury: Hasn't thrown due to shoulder issue

Rojas has yet to do any throwing in Phillies camp after he banged up his right shoulder on a headfirst slide while playing in the Dominican Winter League, Lochlahn March of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies are saying that keeping Rojas from throwing early on in camp is a precautionary measure. Rojas will serve as the team's designated hitter during Grapefruit League play Tuesday and is expected to be cleared to throw early next week. Barring any setbacks, the shoulder issue shouldn't affect Rojas' Opening Day readiness.