Johan Rojas headshot

Johan Rojas News: Facing PED suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Rojas failed a drug test for performance-enhancing drugs and is appealing his 80-game suspension, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Barring a surprise during the appeals process, Rojas is poised to sit out the first half of 2026 due to the positive drug test. The 25-year-old appeared in 71 regular-season games for the Phillies last season and had a .569 OPS. Even if the appeal goes his way, Rojas is not guaranteed to make Philadelphia's Opening Day roster.

Johan Rojas
Philadelphia Phillies
