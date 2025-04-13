Johan Rojas News: Getting start Sunday

Rojas will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

A right shoulder injury limited Rojas' reps in the outfield during spring training, but he made even progress in his recovery over the course of camp for the Phillies to feel comfortable including him on the Opening Day roster. Rojas will continue to see limited action as the Phillies' fourth outfielder, with most of his opportunities to play coming when Philadelphia goes up against left-handed pitching. He'll enter the lineup for the fourth time this season Sunday while the left-handed-hitting Max Kepler retreats to the bench against Cardinals southpaw Matthew Liberatore.