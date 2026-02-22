Johan Rojas News: Starting in center field Sunday
Rojas (quadriceps) will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Rojas was optioned to Triple-A last year after the Phillies acquired Harrison Bader at the trade deadline, and a subsequent quad injury kept Rojas from being an option in the postseason. Although heralded for his outfield defense, Rojas has struggled offensively in the big leagues. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has already said that he envisions a starting outfield consisting of Brandon Marsh, Justin Crawford and Adolis Garcia to begin 2026.
