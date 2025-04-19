John Brebbia Injury: Lands on injured list
The Tigers placed Brebbia on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right triceps strain.
Brebbia has been very effective out of the bullpen for Detroit, allowing just one earned run through nine innings. However, he'll now be held out for at least the next 15 days while he recovers from his injury. Bailey Horn will come up from Triple-A Toledo to fill the open spot on the pitching staff.
