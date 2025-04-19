Fantasy Baseball
John Brebbia headshot

John Brebbia Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

The Tigers placed Brebbia on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right triceps strain.

Brebbia has been very effective out of the bullpen for Detroit, allowing just one earned run through nine innings. However, he'll now be held out for at least the next 15 days while he recovers from his injury. Bailey Horn will come up from Triple-A Toledo to fill the open spot on the pitching staff.

John Brebbia
Detroit Tigers
