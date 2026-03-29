John Brebbia News: Lands MiLB deal with Minnesota
Brebbia signed a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Sunday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Brebbia will report to Triple-A St. Paul, but given the unsettled state Minnesota bullpen, he may not have to wait long to get a look in the majors. Cut by the Rockies coming out of spring training, Brebbia, 35, owns a 4.04 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 378.1 career innings in the majors across stops with St. Louis, San Francisco, the White Sox, Atlanta and Detroit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Brebbia See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League297 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2025 AL Central Bold PredictionsJanuary 7, 2025
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Save Me!August 29, 2024
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekAugust 18, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Brebbia See More