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John Brebbia News: Lands MiLB deal with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 4:26pm

Brebbia signed a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Sunday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Brebbia will report to Triple-A St. Paul, but given the unsettled state Minnesota bullpen, he may not have to wait long to get a look in the majors. Cut by the Rockies coming out of spring training, Brebbia, 35, owns a 4.04 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 378.1 career innings in the majors across stops with St. Louis, San Francisco, the White Sox, Atlanta and Detroit.

John Brebbia
Minnesota Twins
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