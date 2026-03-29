John Brebbia News: Lands MiLB deal with Minnesota

Brebbia signed a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Sunday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Brebbia will report to Triple-A St. Paul, but given the unsettled state Minnesota bullpen, he may not have to wait long to get a look in the majors. Cut by the Rockies coming out of spring training, Brebbia, 35, owns a 4.04 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 378.1 career innings in the majors across stops with St. Louis, San Francisco, the White Sox, Atlanta and Detroit.