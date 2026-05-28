John Brebbia News: Lands with Rox

Brebbia signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Brebbia inked an NRI deal with Colorado in December but failed to make the team out of spring training and was let go by the club shortly before Opening Day. Now back with the Rockies, the 35-year-old righty will look to make it back to the majors with an organization that doesn't boast much in terms of bullpen depth, though he will likely need to improve upon his 6.20 Triple-A ERA before drawing consideration for a promotion.