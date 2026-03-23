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John Brebbia News: Let go by Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Rockies released Brebbia on Monday.

Brebbia joined the Rockies in early December on an NRI deal. He entered spring training with a decent shot at making the team's Opening Day roster but struggled across seven Cactus League games, allowing seven runs on nine hits while striking out 11 across nine innings. The 35-year-old will look to join a team looking to add a southpaw to its bullpen.

John Brebbia
 Free Agent
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