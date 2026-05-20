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John Brebbia News: Triggers opt-out in MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

The Twins released Brebbia on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Brebbia triggered the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract after the Twins decided not to promote him. The veteran reliever held a 6.20 ERA but a more promising 26:10 K:BB over 20.1 frames with Triple-A St. Paul.

John Brebbia
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