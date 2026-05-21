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John Curtiss News: Cut loose by Snakes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

The Diamondbacks released Curtiss on Friday.

After making 30 appearances out of the Arizona bullpen in 2025, Curtiss was outrighted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster in November and ended up re-signing with the organization on a minor-league deal. He failed to win a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen and hadn't made a case for a promotion while pitching at Triple-A Reno, where he posted a 4.02 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB across 15.2 innings over 12 appearances. Now a free agent, the veteran right-hander will look to catch on elsewhere.

John Curtiss
 Free Agent
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