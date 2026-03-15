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John Curtiss News: Loses out in bid for roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Diamondbacks reassigned Curtiss to minor-league camp Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Curtiss appears set to begin the season in the bullpen at Triple-A Reno after he was touched up for three earned runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in Cactus League play. The 32-year-old righty could earn another look in the majors at some point in 2026 if he can rediscover the form he displayed last season across his two stints with Arizona. He collected four holds and accrued a 3.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB in 36.2 innings out of the Diamondbacks bullpen in 2025.

John Curtiss
Arizona Diamondbacks
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