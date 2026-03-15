John Curtiss News: Loses out in bid for roster
The Diamondbacks reassigned Curtiss to minor-league camp Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Curtiss appears set to begin the season in the bullpen at Triple-A Reno after he was touched up for three earned runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in Cactus League play. The 32-year-old righty could earn another look in the majors at some point in 2026 if he can rediscover the form he displayed last season across his two stints with Arizona. He collected four holds and accrued a 3.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB in 36.2 innings out of the Diamondbacks bullpen in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Curtiss See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes9 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekSeptember 19, 2021
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Changing Wins to Innings and Saves to SoldsFebruary 26, 2021
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2021 AL East Bold PredictionsFebruary 11, 2021
-
Rounding Third
Rounding Third: Appealing to AuthorityJanuary 10, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Curtiss See More