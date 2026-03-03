John Gil News: Goes yard for second straight day
Gil went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's split-squad game against the Twins.
Getting the start at DH, Gil homered for the second straight day when he crushed a 94.5 mph fastball from Eric Orze over the left-field fence. Per Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the ball left Gil's bat at 109.7 mph. The 19-year-old shortstop's bat may be catching up to his glove and legs, a process that appeared to start last season when he slashed .328/.425/.568 over 31 games after the All-Star break for Single-A Augusta before a late cup of coffee with Double-A Columbus. Gil is showing early signs of a full breakout as a prospect in 2026.
