John Gil News: Shining at High-A
Gil went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs and a third run scored for High-A Rome on Sunday.
The shortstop prospect will turn 20 years old Thursday, but Gil hasn't looked anything like an overmatched teenager in his first look at High-A pitching. Through 31 games this season, he's slashing .305/.403/.508 with six homers, 20 steals in 23 attempts, and an impressive 21:26 BB:K. Atlanta seems likely to challenge him with a promotion to Double-A fairly soon, and Gil should rocket up prospect lists this summer if he keeps flashing five-category upside.
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