John King News: Collects win Sunday
King (1-0) picked up the win in Sunday's 7-6 victory over the Yankees, retiring the only batter he faced to end the seventh inning.
The southpaw took the mound with Miami down 4-3 and New York threatening to add to the deficit with runners on first and third with two outs, but King got Jazz Chisholm to ground out to end the frame. The Marlins' offense then erupted for four runs in the top of the eighth to give King the win. The veteran reliever has had a strong start to the season, posting a 0.00 ERA and 3:1 K:BB through three innings over four appearances.
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