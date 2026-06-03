John King News: Credited with win Tuesday
King (2-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-3 victory over the Nationals, tossing 1.2 perfect innings of relief. He didn't strike out a batter.
Lake Bachar got the start on a bullpen day for Miami and worked into the third inning before handing the ball to King, who needed just 26 pitches (14 strikes) to record his five outs. The southpaw wound up being credited with the win after Ryan Gusto, the pitcher who replaced him, coughed up three runs in two frames. King has been scored upon only once in his last seven appearances, posting a 2.25 ERA and 0.50 WHIP in eight innings over that stretch despite a lackluster 4:1 K:BB as he fills a flexible middle-relief role for the Marlins.
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