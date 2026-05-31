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John King News: Drawing start in bullpen game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

King is slated to serve as the Marlins' opening pitcher in Sunday's game against the Mets, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Janson Junk had been confirmed to start Sunday, but the Marlins made him a late scratch and placed him on the 15-day injured list due to a right shin injury. Miami has thus turned to King to make his first MLB start in what will be a bullpen day in the series finale in New York. King hasn't recorded more than four outs in any appearance this season, so he shouldn't be expected to work more than 1-to-2 innings.

John King
Miami Marlins
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