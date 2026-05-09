John King News: Earns one-out save Saturday
King retired the only batter he faced in the ninth inning to earn a one-out save in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Nationals.
King entered to protect a one-run lead with a runner on first and two outs in the ninth inning and got CJ Abrams to fly out for his first career save. It was likely a lefty-on-lefty matchup play, but the 31-year-old owns a stellar 0.54 ERA, 0.54 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 16.2 innings this season. Pete Fairbanks (hand) is hopeful to return soon, but King has at least worked his way into the ninth-inning equation until that happens.
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