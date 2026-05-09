John King headshot

John King News: Earns one-out save Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

King retired the only batter he faced in the ninth inning to earn a one-out save in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Nationals.

King entered to protect a one-run lead with a runner on first and two outs in the ninth inning and got CJ Abrams to fly out for his first career save. It was likely a lefty-on-lefty matchup play, but the 31-year-old owns a stellar 0.54 ERA, 0.54 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 16.2 innings this season. Pete Fairbanks (hand) is hopeful to return soon, but King has at least worked his way into the ninth-inning equation until that happens.

John King
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John King See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John King See More
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
February 27, 2025
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
May 26, 2022
The Z Files: Sometimes, Crime Does Pay
MLB
The Z Files: Sometimes, Crime Does Pay
Author Image
Todd Zola
May 20, 2022
Mound Musings: Examining Trade Deadline Pitching Repercussions
MLB
Mound Musings: Examining Trade Deadline Pitching Repercussions
Author Image
Brad Johnson
July 29, 2021