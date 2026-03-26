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John King News: Set for bullpen role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

King has won a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

After signing a one-year deal with Miami in February, King lines up to be the top left-handed relief option for manager Clayton McCullough. King was sharp this spring, posting a 1.13 ERA and 9:4 K:BB over eight innings, and given his likely role he could top the career-high 12 holds he recorded between the Rangers and Cardinals in 2023.

John King
Miami Marlins
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