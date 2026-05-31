John King News: Takes loss as opener
King (1-1) took the loss against the Mets on Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and no walks with two strikeouts over 1.2 innings.
King opened the game and took the loss, as he was charged with two of the 10 runs the Mets scored against the Marlins in a bullpen game. The southpaw owns a 2.52 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB with three holds and one save across 25 innings this season, and Sunday's appearance was likely a one-off while the Marlins sort through their depleted rotation.
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