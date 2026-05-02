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John Klein News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

The Twins recalled Klein from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Klein has made seven appearances (six starts) at St. Paul this season, posting a 7.48 ERA and 1.32 WHIP alongside a 24:6 K:BB through 21.2 innings. Although his numbers aren't exactly impressive, the Twins will call upon him to fill the open spot in their bullpen left by Cole Sands' (forearm) move to the injured list Saturday.

John Klein
Minnesota Twins
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