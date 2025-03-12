John Means Injury: Extends throwing distance
Means (elbow) extended his throwing distance to 75-90 feet Wednesday.
Means is still in the early stages of what will be a lengthy throwing program after undergoing his second career Tommy John surgery in June. He likely won't be close to pitching in games until the final month of the season, though there's a strong possibility the team holds off on deploying him until 2026.
