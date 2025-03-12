Fantasy Baseball
John Means headshot

John Means Injury: Extends throwing distance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Means (elbow) extended his throwing distance to 75-90 feet Wednesday.

Means is still in the early stages of what will be a lengthy throwing program after undergoing his second career Tommy John surgery in June. He likely won't be close to pitching in games until the final month of the season, though there's a strong possibility the team holds off on deploying him until 2026.

John Means
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
