John Means Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment
Means (Achilles) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Quad Cities on Wednesday.
It will be the first game appearance for Means since he had surgery over the winter to repair a ruptured left Achilles. The left-hander was also limited to only seven rehab starts in 2025 following a second Tommy John surgery. Means -- who is in the first year of a two-year minor-league contract -- could conceivably get a look from the Royals at the end of this season, but the primary goal is to have him ready to go in 2027.
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