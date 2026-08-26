John Means Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

Means (Achilles) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Quad Cities on Wednesday.

It will be the first game appearance for Means since he had surgery over the winter to repair a ruptured left Achilles. The left-hander was also limited to only seven rehab starts in 2025 following a second Tommy John surgery. Means -- who is in the first year of a two-year minor-league contract -- could conceivably get a look from the Royals at the end of this season, but the primary goal is to have him ready to go in 2027.