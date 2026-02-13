John Means Injury: Signs MiLB deal with Royals
Means (Achilles) signed a two-year, minor-league contract with the Royals on Friday.
Means missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he's now due to miss the entire 2026 campaign after rupturing his Achilles during the offseason. His two-year deal will allow him to remain with the Royals in 2027, at which point the left-hander will work toward making his first MLB appearance since 2024 and just his 11th since 2022.
