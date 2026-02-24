John Peck News: Impressing in camp

Peck has been impressing Detroit's coaching staff so far in spring training, particularly from a defensive perspective, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Peck was a seventh-round draft pick back in 2023 and has climbed Detroit's organizational ladder quickly. Last season, he split his time between High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie, and the 23-year-old finished with a .301/.359/.433 slash line, 11 home runs and 19 stolen bases in 118 games across the two levels. The young infielder has looked comfortable in camp so far, with manager A.J. Hinch praising his "innate timing" and "sure hands" defensively. Peck's ability in the field figures to help his continued rise through the system, and he could start to get on the fantasy radar in short order if his bat keeps pace at higher levels.